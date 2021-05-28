Soroka will miss the remainder of the season while recovering from the Achilles procedure he underwent in mid-May, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka was originally only expected to miss a brief period at the start of the season as he worked his way back from his first Achilles surgery, a procedure he underwent back in August of last year. He was on the cusp of a return and had even pitched in a Grapefruit League game when he suffered his first setback, a shoulder issue that popped up at the alternate site in early April. Then, the Achilles flared up again, leading to exploratory surgery. It wasn't initially clear that the second surgery would rule him out for the year, but that was confirmed by manager Brian Snitker on Friday. The team hopes he'll be ready for the start of the 2022 season.