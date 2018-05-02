Soroka (1-0) allowed one earned run on six hits while walking none and striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets.

Soroka worked very efficiently in his major-league debut, not needing more than 16 pitches to complete an inning. He relied heavily on his sinking fastball that was effective in generating both swings and misses and groundballs. Widely regarded as a top-five prospect in the Braves' organization, the team has been aggressive moving Soroka through the minor leagues as he had pitched just 22.2 innings at Triple-A. It remains to be seen whether this was a spot start or if he is now a fixture in the rotation, but his debut outing was impressive.