Braves' Mike Soroka: Earns first career win
Soroka (1-0) allowed one earned run on six hits while walking none and striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets.
Soroka worked very efficiently in his major-league debut, not needing more than 16 pitches to complete an inning. He relied heavily on his sinking fastball that was effective in generating both swings and misses and groundballs. Widely regarded as a top-five prospect in the Braves' organization, the team has been aggressive moving Soroka through the minor leagues as he had pitched just 22.2 innings at Triple-A. It remains to be seen whether this was a spot start or if he is now a fixture in the rotation, but his debut outing was impressive.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...