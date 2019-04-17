Soroka is expected to be promoted for his season debut Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) needs one more rehab start, so a spot has opened up in the Braves' rotation, at least temporarily. The 21-year-old had a 3.51 ERA in five starts for the Braves last season before a shoulder issue prematurely ended his rookie campaign. It's unclear if he'll have a chance to audition for a longer stay in the rotation or if the Braves plan on sending him back down once Foltynewicz is ready to go.