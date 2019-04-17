Braves' Mike Soroka: Expected to start Thursday
Soroka is expected to be promoted for his season debut Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) needs one more rehab start, so a spot has opened up in the Braves' rotation, at least temporarily. The 21-year-old had a 3.51 ERA in five starts for the Braves last season before a shoulder issue prematurely ended his rookie campaign. It's unclear if he'll have a chance to audition for a longer stay in the rotation or if the Braves plan on sending him back down once Foltynewicz is ready to go.
