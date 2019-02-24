Soroka (shoulder) expects to be able to return to game action at some point late in spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka has been shut down due to shoulder soreness, though the soreness is reportedly in a different area than the soreness he suffered last season, an issue which wound up cutting his rookie season short in late June. Last year's injury was caused by pitching, but this year's problem was apparently caused by Soroka overworking himself during offseason lifting. While it's certainly not great that shoulder issues have popped up twice in a short span, the fact that the injuries are unrelated is considered good news, at least according to the pitcher himself.