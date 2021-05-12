Soroka is scheduled to undergo an exploratory procedure on his inflamed right Achilles' next week after he experienced renewed discomfort during his recent workouts, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Soroka will head to Green Bay, Wis. to have the procedure, presumably under the supervision of renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Since Soroka's impending surgery is an exploratory one rather than one designed to repair his tendon, he can't be ruled out for the season, but the news is still undoubtedly a negative development. Expect a clearer recovery timeline for Soroka's return to emerge once surgery is completed, but at the very least, he'll likely remain shut down for at least a few weeks before he restarts a throwing program.