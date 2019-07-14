Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans career high in victory
Soroka (10-1) earned the win versus San Diego on Sunday, hurling seven scoreless innings and allowing six hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Soroka kept Padres hitters off-kilter all afternoon, establishing a career high with nine strikeouts while tossing 62 of his 83 pitches for strikes and inducing 18 swings-and-misses. He was hit in the hand by a pitch from opposing start Cal Quantrill in the third inning but showed no ill effects, completing seven innings for the fifth time in 16 starts this season. The 21-year-old sensation has been dominant on the road in his first major-league season, with Sunday's performance raising his record to 6-0 away from home while lowering his ERA to a minuscule 1.13. He'll carry a sparkling 10-1 overall record along with a 2.24 ERA and 1.05 WHIP into his next start, at home Friday against the Nationals.
