Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans seven in first win
Soroka (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over the Reds.
The right-hander's evening started and ended in shaky fashion -- he allowed the first three Reds he faced to reach base, then loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before being replaced by Josh Tomlin, who got a groundout to first base to escape the jam -- but in between Soroka was sharp. He threw 67 of 109 pitches for strikes, a strong sign Atlanta isn't too concerned about his shoulder, and the 21-year-old appears to be locking down a rotation spot. If he stays on schedule, Soroka's next start would come Monday, at home against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...