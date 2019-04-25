Soroka (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over the Reds.

The right-hander's evening started and ended in shaky fashion -- he allowed the first three Reds he faced to reach base, then loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before being replaced by Josh Tomlin, who got a groundout to first base to escape the jam -- but in between Soroka was sharp. He threw 67 of 109 pitches for strikes, a strong sign Atlanta isn't too concerned about his shoulder, and the 21-year-old appears to be locking down a rotation spot. If he stays on schedule, Soroka's next start would come Monday, at home against the Padres.