Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans seven in Saturday's no-decision
Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Marlins, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out a career-high seven.
Despite running into some trouble in the fifth inning, the rookie looked to be in line for his second big-league when he induced a weak grounder from Brian Anderson with two outs and the bases loaded, but Jose Bautista bobbled the ball and Soroka then served up a loud, bases-clearing double to Derek Dietrich to end his night. The 20-year-old now sports a 3.68 ERA and 15:4 K:BB through his first 14.2 innings, but he'll face a tougher test in his next outing Thursday at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...