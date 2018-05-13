Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Marlins, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out a career-high seven.

Despite running into some trouble in the fifth inning, the rookie looked to be in line for his second big-league when he induced a weak grounder from Brian Anderson with two outs and the bases loaded, but Jose Bautista bobbled the ball and Soroka then served up a loud, bases-clearing double to Derek Dietrich to end his night. The 20-year-old now sports a 3.68 ERA and 15:4 K:BB through his first 14.2 innings, but he'll face a tougher test in his next outing Thursday at home against the Cubs.