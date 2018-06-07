Soroka (shoulder) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out seven for Triple-A Gwinnett in Wednesday's loss to Lehigh Valley.

The right-hander threw 52 of 73 pitches for strikes in his second rehab outing, but despite his workload and success the Braves are in no hurry to rush him back to the majors and are likely to give him one more minor-league start to get fully stretched out. Soroka posted a 3.68 ERA and 15:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings in his first three big-league starts before the shoulder woes arose.