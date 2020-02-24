Braves' Mike Soroka: Feels good after facing hitters
Soroka (groin) tossed an inning of live batting practice Monday and noted afterward that he felt good during the workout, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A sore groin prevented Soroka from toeing the rubber over the weekend as Atlanta opened its Grapefruit League schedule, but the right-hander looks like he'll be ready to make his spring debut later this week. Soroka could be in the mix for Atlanta's Opening Day assignment after posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 174.2 innings during his age-21 campaign in 2019.
