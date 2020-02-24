Soroka (groin) tossed an inning of live batting practice Monday and noted afterward that he felt good during the workout, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A sore groin prevented Soroka from toeing the rubber over the weekend as Atlanta opened its Grapefruit League schedule, but the right-hander looks like he'll be ready to make his spring debut later this week. Soroka could be in the mix for Atlanta's Opening Day assignment after posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 174.2 innings during his age-21 campaign in 2019.