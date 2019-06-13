Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates, giving up five runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

After reeling off eight straight quality starts, Soroka was probably overdue for a clunker. The 21-year-old still has an impeccable 1.92 ERA and 60:18 K:BB through 70.1 innings, and he'll look to get back on track Monday, at home against the Mets.