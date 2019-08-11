Braves' Mike Soroka: Fires seven scoreless frames
Soroka gave up three hits and one walk over seven shutout frames during Saturday's 7-6 loss at Miami. He had six strikeouts but didn't factor in the decision.
Soroka was in line for the win after the Braves tallied three runs during the top of the eighth inning, but the bullpen proceeded to allow seven runs across the final three frames to blow the game. It's the third straight start the right-hander has delivered seven innings while surrendering four total runs in that stretch, but he's taken a no-decision in each outing. The 22-year-old will have a tall task when he faces the Dodgers next weekend.
