Soroka threw his first career shutout Monday for Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out four while allowing three hits and three walks over seven frames at Rochester.

Soroka's minor-league career has been littered with notable achievements, with him typically serving as one of the youngest and best pitchers in his league, but this performance was a first for the 20-year-old righty. He now sports a 1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings and leads all International League pitchers with a 69 percent groundball rate. While he is not on the 40-man roster, Soroka appears to be close to ready for a promotion to the big-league rotation, perhaps as soon as an opening lines up with his pitching schedule.