Soroka (Achilles) struck out eight while allowing one hit and no walks over four scoreless frames Tuesday in his first rehab start for High-A Rome.

Making his first regular-season appearance at any level since Aug. 3, 2020 after an extended recovery from two surgeries to address ruptures of his right Achilles' tendon, Soroka looked about as good as Atlanta could have hoped. The 25-year-old retired the first 11 batters he faced and pumped in 35 of his 45 pitches for strikes, with his workload suggesting that Atlanta intends to bring him back as a rotation option once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The 2019 All-Star is expected to require at least two or three more rehab starts to get fully stretched out, so Atlanta likely won't plan on activating him until the active roster expands to 28 men after Sept. 1.