Soroka (Achilles) will throw an inning or two Tuesday against Boston, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Soroka has made slow but steady progress as he works his way back from Achilles surgery. He's seemingly avoided setbacks, but the team has been careful not to rush him. The fact that he's about to pitch in game action represents a significant step in his recovery process, though his expected return date remains unclear. The most optimistic timeline provided by the team would see him rejoin the rotation by mid-April, though a late April or early May return wouldn't be a surprise.