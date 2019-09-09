Braves' Mike Soroka: Gives up career-worst three HR
Soroka (11-4) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings Sunday against the Nationals. He took the loss.
Prior to September, Soroka had not allowed more than one home run in an outing in 24 starts. However, he gave up two home runs in his first start of the month and gave up a career-worst three long balls in this outing. On the flip side, he has also upped his strikeout rate over these last two starts (13 strikeouts in 11 innings), so it hasn't all been bad. He will face this same Nationals team again Friday in Washington.
