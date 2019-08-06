Soroka threw seven innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Monday, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one as the Braves lost 5-3.

It was the second straight start where Soroka has made it through seven frames, as he continues his stellar rookie campaign. The All-Star isn't providing eye-popping strikeout numbers this season, with 97 punchouts in 121 innings, but any shortcomings in that department have been offset by his excellent ratios, as he boasts a 2.45 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Marlins on the road on Saturday.