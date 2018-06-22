The Braves placed Soroka on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder inflammation.

Soroka made his return from the disabled list June 13, but struggled through 4.2 innings Tuesday and is apparently still dealing with the inflammation that sidelined him for a month. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the 20-year-old would be eligible to return for next Saturday's game at St. Louis.

