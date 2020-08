Soroka landed awkwardly after throwing a pitch in Monday's game against the Mets and was helped off the field with one out in the top of the third inning. There were runners on first and third and Soroka had already allowed three runs on three hits and four walks prior to exiting.

David O'Brien of The Athletic noted that the hope is that it's not his Achilles tendon, as he could not seem to put weight on his left leg as he exited the field.