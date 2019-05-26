Soroka allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings during Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Soroka finished the outing at only 80 pitches, but he was pulled in favor of a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh inning with a runner in scoring position. The 21-year-old has a 1.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB through 50.2 innings and has a favorable matchup against the Tigers next weekend.