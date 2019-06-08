Braves' Mike Soroka: Hurls eight strong innings
Soroka (7-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over eight innings Friday night against the Marlins.
Soroka cruised through the first eight innings of his start before issuing a leadoff walk to begin the ninth frame, and he was pulled immediately after. The baserunner would score later in the inning, though it wouldn't matter much in a 7-1 victory. The 21-year-old has secured a win in four of his last five outings, and his ERA has dropped to 1.41 over 57.1 innings this season as a result.
