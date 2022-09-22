Soroka was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka spent most of the season recovering from an Achilles injury and was sent to Gwinnett after being reinstated from the injured list at the beginning of September. He posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 13 innings over three starts following his activation but will now miss the remainder of the season. However, the right-hander isn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage, so it's possible that he's ready for the start of spring training in 2023.