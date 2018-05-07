Sorokoa (1-1) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking three as the Braves fell 4-3.

After a strong big-league debut against the Mets that saw him throw six strong innings and pick up the victory, Soroka didn't follow up with a similar effort in his second go-around as the Giants chased him from this contest after tagging him for four runs in his four innings of work. Still, the 20-year-old is considered such a highly touted prospect for a reason and while there's no guarantee that he'll make a substantial fantasy impact should he remain in Atlanta's big-league rotation, he certainly has the raw talent to do so. He's scheduled to take the mound again next Saturday on the road against the Marlins.