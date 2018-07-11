Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Soroka (shoulder) may not return until September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka has been on the 60-day disabled list since June 22 due to right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander also complained of arm fatigue and hasn't resumed throwing since being placed on the shelf. Look for an update on his status near the end of July, when there should be a better determination on his eventual return date.