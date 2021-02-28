Soroka (Achilles) has been taking part in fielding drills in camp without any issues, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "I think he's right on time with everything [the trainers] are putting him through and where they think he should be," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. "I know they've put him through a lot of drills on the mound with comebackers and [fielding] bunts. There hasn't been any setbacks, and he is checking all their boxes."

The right-hander's availability for Opening Day remains in question, but so far Soroka has passed every test as he completes his recovery from last year's torn Achilles tendon. Expect the team to be cautious with the 23-year-old no matter how he looks throughout camp, however. Soroka's forte is generating weak contact, not striking hitters out, so Atlanta won't want to take any risks when it comes to re-injuring himself while fielding his position.