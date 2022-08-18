Soroka (Achilles) will continue his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old began the rehab stint Tuesday with High-A Rome and threw 45 pitches over four scoreless innings, and he'll move up to Triple-A for his next outing. Soroka hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 and is likely to require a couple more rehab starts after Sunday before potentially being activated by Atlanta in early September.
