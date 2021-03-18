Soroka (Achilles) continues to "check all the boxes" in his recovery, per Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, but the team has yet to decide whether he'll make a Grapefruit League appearance this spring, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is being brought along slowly after undergoing surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon last August, as the Braves don't want to take any chances with a player expected to be one of their rotation pillars for many years to come. No timetable has been revealed for when the club expects Soroka to join the rotation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the first month of the regular season.