Soroka, 20, has a 2.70 ERA and 109:29 K:BB in 130 innings for Double-A Mississippi.

Opposing batters are hitting just .224 against the 6-foot-5 righty. It is worth noting that while Soroka has exceptional control, his K/9 has decreased at each level since entering the minors in 2015. It currently sits at 7.55, meaning that Soroka's upside may be as more of a No. 3 pitcher than a frontline rotation anchor.