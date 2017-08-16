Braves' Mike Soroka: More than holding own at Double-A
Soroka, 20, has a 2.70 ERA and 109:29 K:BB in 130 innings for Double-A Mississippi.
Opposing batters are hitting just .224 against the 6-foot-5 righty. It is worth noting that while Soroka has exceptional control, his K/9 has decreased at each level since entering the minors in 2015. It currently sits at 7.55, meaning that Soroka's upside may be as more of a No. 3 pitcher than a frontline rotation anchor.
