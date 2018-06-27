Braves' Mike Soroka: Moved to 60-day DL
Soroka (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
Though the Braves had yet to announce a timeframe for Soroka's return following his placement on the DL this past weekend, it comes as a slight surprise that the right-hander will be forced to miss an lengthy period of time after receiving clean results after Friday's MRI. The 20-year-old complained of shoulder fatigue and a lack of arm speed during his previous outing versus the Blue Jays last Tuesday, which led to his removal after 4.2 innings of work. If his shoulder responds positively over the coming weeks, Soroka should be able to build his arm back up to speed by mid-August, when he will be eligible to return from the shelf. In a corresponding move, Wes Parsons joined the Braves 40-man roster prior to Wednesday's game against the Reds.
