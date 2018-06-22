Soroka's MRI result revealed no tears or structural damage, but he admitted to feeling fatigue in his shoulder and a lack of arm speed against Toronto on Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Wednesday due to right rotator-cuff inflammation. There still has yet to be any sort of timetable announced for the 20-year-old's return to the mound, though it's unlikely he will need an extended period of time on the shelf after receiving good news from Friday's tests. In his absence, Brandon McCarthy has rejoined the Braves' rotation and will pitch Sunday while Mike Foltynewicz is set to return from the DL (triceps) on Monday.