Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Soroka (Achilles) is expected to pitch in simulated games soon, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka was facing hitters in early July, but his recovery process slowed when he was hit in the knee by a comebacker while throwing live batting practice. The right-hander isn't expected to return from the injured list until at least September, and a timetable for him to begin a rehab assignment will likely be discussed once he's pitched in simulated games.