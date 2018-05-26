Soroka (shoulder) is expected to make a minor-league rehab start before returning to the Braves' rotation, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka resumed mound work Friday, throwing his first bullpen session since landing on the DL. The Braves will be pressed for a sixth starter early next week with a doubleheader Monday, but they won't rush Soroka back to fill that void. The 20-year-old allowed six runs and posted a 15:4 K:BB in his first three career starts (14.2 innings).