Braves' Mike Soroka: Needs rehab start
Soroka (shoulder) is expected to make a minor-league rehab start before returning to the Braves' rotation, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Soroka resumed mound work Friday, throwing his first bullpen session since landing on the DL. The Braves will be pressed for a sixth starter early next week with a doubleheader Monday, but they won't rush Soroka back to fill that void. The 20-year-old allowed six runs and posted a 15:4 K:BB in his first three career starts (14.2 innings).
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Set to throw bullpen this week•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Scratched from start, placed on DL•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans seven in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Lasts four innings against Giants•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Confirmed for second start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Second start Sunday?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....