Braves' Mike Soroka: Next start could be pushed back
Soroka (forearm) will begin throwing again Tuesday, after which Atlanta will make a determination whether he'll be ready for his next scheduled start Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "You feel good about it and all of that, but until he launches a ball, we're not going to know for sure," manager Brian Snitker said Monday.
The right-hander exited his last start early after taking a comebacker off the forearm, but Soroka escaped with nothing but a bruise and wasn't seen wearing any sort of compression sleeve or padding on the area Monday. Even if Soroka checks out OK on Tuesday, however, the club may elect to play it safe and push his next start back to Saturday or Sunday, using Friday's start as a chance to audition another young pitcher for the open rotation spot created when Mike Foltynewicz was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett.
