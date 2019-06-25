Braves' Mike Soroka: Next start still undecided
Soroka (forearm) felt lingering tightness after playing catch Tuesday, so the Braves don't yet know if he'll start against the Mets over the weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka was struck by a comebacker during his last start, and the bruise he suffered may wind up forcing him to miss or at least delay his next turn in the rotation. He'll throw off a mound Wednesday, at which point the Braves will have a clearer idea of the path forward.
