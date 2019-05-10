Braves' Mike Soroka: No-decision against Diamondbacks
Soroka didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three as the Braves fell 3-2 in 10 innings.
It was another strong effort from the right-hander, but he ultimately settled for a no-decision in this low-scoring contest. Soroka has been lights-out in his five starts to begin the season, as this outing gives him a 1.21 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over 29.2 innings. So far, the 21-year-old is showing why he was one of Atlanta's most highly regarded prospects. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Cardinals at home on Wednesday.
