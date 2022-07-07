Soroka (Achilles) was hit in the knee by a comebacker while pitching in live batting practice a few days ago and doesn't yet have a target date for beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka, who is working back from his second surgery in less than two years to repair a torn right Achilles' tendon, isn't dealing with any structural damage to his knee and is merely dealing with a bruise, leaving Atlanta optimistic that his rehab program won't have to be slowed down too long. According to Toscano, Atlanta is preparing for Soroka to return from the 60-day injured list as a starting pitcher, so whenever his minor-league assignment begins, he'll likely need most of the 30-day rehab window to get fully ramped up. Back in May, Soroka said that he and the organization are hoping to keep his innings within the 60-to-100 range in 2022, so his workload shouldn't be much of a concern since he's still realistically at least a month away from making his season debut for the big club.