Soroka (shoulder) has not begun throwing and does not have a timetable for his return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
He is rehabbing his shoulder injury, but has not advanced to the point where a throwing program is imminent. Soroka is likely fully recovered from his Achilles surgery at this point, but he has not been able to build up at all due to the combination of both injuries.
