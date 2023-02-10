Soroka (elbow) will not play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic as he focuses on competing for the fifth spot in the Braves' rotation.

Soroka hasn't made a major-league appearance since 2020 due to a pair of Achilles tears and more recently some elbow soreness. He's coming into spring training without any physical limitations but has, understandably, opted to remain in Braves' camp rather than pitch in the WBC. Soroka's main competition for the No. 5 spot in Atlanta's rotation is Ian Anderson.