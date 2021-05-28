Soroka (Achilles) will be reevaluated in two weeks and hasn't officially been ruled out for the year, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said on MLB Network's High Heat on Friday that Soroka was done for the year following a second Achilles procedure, but further reports indicate that he might have spoken prematurely. It's difficult to have any optimism in the Canadian righty's return this year given that his own manager appears confident that he won't be able to do so, but the official word on the matter might not come out until mid-June.