Soroka (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, although Atlanta manager Brian Snitker believes he might be able to toss a ball soon, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander's recovery from Achilles surgery got derailed by shoulder soreness at the alternate training site soon after the season began, and given that he's been shut down for over two weeks, Soroka will need a full build-up period before he's ready to join the rotation. Atlanta's pitching depth is being tested with Max Fried (hamstring) and Drew Smyly (forearm) also currently on the IL, but the team won't rush Soroka back onto the mound.