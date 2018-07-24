Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Soroka (shoulder) is at least a couple weeks away from beginning a throwing program, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves' decision to place Soroka on the 60-day disabled list in late June shortly after he was diagnosed with shoulder fatigue already made it likely that he would be unavailable until September, so it's not especially surprising that the rookie hasn't resumed throwing yet. Because Soroka would need about a month to build up his arm once he begins throwing again in order to get conditioned for a starting workload, the Braves may prefer to bring him back as a reliever in September. The injury coupled with his uncertain role when he returns doesn't make Soroka an appealing pitcher to stash in single-season formats, but he'll retain plenty of appeal in keeper or dynasty settings due to his frontline upside as a starter.