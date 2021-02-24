Soroka (Achilles) is on his usual schedule for side sessions to begin spring training, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Per manager Brian Snitker, the right-hander is "doing fine."

It's still not clear yet whether Soroka will be ready for Opening Day, and Atlanta isn't going to rush his recovery from last year's Achilles surgery, but so far the 23-year-old's progress has been smooth. The next step for Soroka will be to pitch off a mound, and then potentially see some Grapefruit League action.