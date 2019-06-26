Braves' Mike Soroka: On track to start Friday
Soroka (forearm) is expected to start Friday against the Mets, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Soroka was struck by a comebacker during his last start, but he felt good during a bullpen session Wednesday, putting the right-hander on track to start Friday's series opener in New York. In 13 starts this season, Soroka owns a shiny 2.07 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB in 78.1 innings.
