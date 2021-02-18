Soroka is making good progress in his recovering from Achilles surgery but isn't a lock to be ready for Opening Day, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka was shut down with an Achilles tear after just three starts last season and underwent surgery in August. Atlanta is primarily concerned at the moment with his ability to cover first base and run out of the box as a hitter. While he hasn't had any setbacks, the team is likely more concerned with the 23-year-old's long-term future than they are with maximizing his number of starts this season. His expected return date should become clearer as camp progresses.