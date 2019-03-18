Braves' Mike Soroka: Pain free after BP session
Soroka threw about 25 pitches in a batting practice session Sunday and felt no pain in his shoulder afterwards, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
"It felt good," Soroka said. "It felt like it's been long overdue. It was nice to be back out there and face some hitters and compete again. Even if there's a cage around it, it's a lot of fun to let it rip." There's still no firm timetable for the right-hander's return to game action, but if he avoids any further setbacks he could be a rotation candidate for the Braves by late April or early May.
