Soroka (shoulder) tossed five perfect innings while striking out seven for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

The right-hander utterly dominated a Norfolk lineup that included top Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle -- the eight outs Soroka didn't record via strikeout all came on ground balls. He only threw 49 pitches (35 strikes), so the 21-year-old will need a couple more outings at Triple-A before he's stretched out enough to be considered for a promotion, but if he's truly over his shoulder woes, it won't be long before Soroka is a fixture in the Atlanta rotation.