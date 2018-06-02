Soroka (shoulder) struck out three over 3.2 perfect innings for Low-A Rome in his rehab start Friday.

The right-hander threw 28 of 45 pitches for strikes and completely overmatched Sally League hitters who would normally be a peer group for a 20-year-old pitcher. Soroka still doesn't have a target date for his return from the disabled list, but given his workload Friday, the Braves could give him one more rehab start before having him rejoin the big-league rotation -- which would put him on track to begin a homestand against the Mets on June 12.