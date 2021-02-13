Soroka (Achilles) defeated the Braves in arbitration Saturday and will make $2.8 million this season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta had filed for just $2.1 million. Soroka's case was presumably based on his strong showing prior to last season, as an Achilles tear ended his 2020 campaign after just three starts. He underwent surgery in August, and while he's been able to throw off flat ground for several months, it's not yet guaranteed that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list to start the year. His status should become clearer once he arrives at camp.