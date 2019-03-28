Soroka (shoulder) has been pitching in minor-league games but will not be summoned to the majors anytime soon, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It's good to hear that he's at least able to throw to live hitters, but after being unable to pitch in games this spring, Soroka will need to accumulate significant minor-league innings before he is properly tuned up to face MLB hitters. The hope is that he just stays healthy and gradually builds up before hopefully joining the Braves sometime this summer.